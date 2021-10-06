The importance of essay writing skills for any career

Unconscious biases regarding education and character can serve as an obstacle in one’s career. The inability to write a proper formal essay is something that can contribute (or possibly validate) these beliefs. Essay writing skills are necessary for a person to not only advance themselves in a career but for them to even have a career to begin with.

Essay writing skills are important for a person’s career because the skills needed to make a well-written essay are applicable to other areas of work life. According to Rebecca Hines, an essay writing expert at ConfidentWriters.com and SolidEssay.com, “in order to write an effective essay, the tone and diction should be catered to the audience.” These ideas can then be extrapolated to real-life situations. In conversations, different levels of formality are appropriate for different people and situations. Maintaining formality with a supervisor or boss demonstrates respect for the individual and is often associated with intelligence. In essays, if the information is not delivered well it is the same as if it wasn’t presented at all. In a work environment, if a partner or coworker feels slighted because of an improper tone, the message will not be received well regardless of whether or not it was important. The qualities associated with being a good writer are important for a person’s future and present career because it helps one carry their message to more people and also ensure that the message is received well.

Better essay writing skills also improve one’s chances of getting a job or being accepted into college. These decisions are indirectly related to a person’s future career as it helps to determine what college one gets into or what job experience and connections (for recommendations or experience in general) a person will obtain. For instance, as Amanda Wright, a creative writer at MLA Format Outline states, “improving my writing skills will increase my chances of getting accepted into an association, receiving a scholarship, and getting into a specific college. These opportunities may allow me to go to a college that would otherwise be too expensive or out of range. This will increase my standing as a potential employee and further me in my career.”

In addition to this, the ability to write well can also improve a person’s ability to communicate more effectively on a personal or less formal basis. For example, persuasive essays use a variety of techniques to more easily convince the audience. When having discussions with others where some persuasion is needed, one can employ literary strategies such as a counterclaim and rebuttal, changing the syntax to create emphasis, and other techniques that the writers use to subconsciously influence the audience.

If one is heavily involved in the political sphere or is speaking in front of an audience to convince them to vote a certain way, the same is true. In order to effectively relay information to persuade an audience, there are more writing strategies to keep in mind. Firstly, as was previously mentioned, being aware of tone is incredibly important. A writer should know the connotations of words to not confuse or even offend an audience. This is also related to the common persuasive strategies in writing: pathos, ethos, and logos. In terms of public and private speaking, certain vocabulary may evoke a more pathetic [pathos] response from the audience. One can also increase the audience’s trust in the speaker (ethos and logos).

Many people unconsciously use these strategies regardless of writing skills; however, improving one’s writing skills, and therefore learning how to have better command over the audience’s reactions, will improve one’s chances of fulfilling the purpose of the speech or argument. In conclusion, skills commonly associated solely with formal writing can also be used in verbal conversations as well as speeches in order to positively benefit an individual and bring them closer to their career goals.

Story by Michael Kong