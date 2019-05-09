The importance of business networking and why you need to understand it

Business networking is the backbone of any business, both new and pre-existing. It is the structure, the foundation and the very essence of what your business stands for and upon. You need to network in order for your business to grow or to maintain its current status, pay off a cash loan and attract new clients. All of this is made possible through business networking.

What Is Business Networking?

In essence, business networking is putting your business on the market. You should aim to get people involved in the idea of your business, understanding what your company’s purpose is, and satisfying customers and potential clients along the way.

Why Do I Need to Understand It?

In order for you to market and network your business you need to understand it. This will shed some light as to what tools you can utilize to network your business both online and offline. Online marketing offers you free tools which helps you advertise your company, list your business and purpose and connect with clients looking for your services. This is one of the many reasons you need to understand the fundamental basics of business networking.

How Do I Network My Business?

You can begin by determining what your business is about. Do you provide a service? What kind of clientele are you trying to attract and where would you like your business known, example online, land based or both? Once you have determined who and what kind of business you want to attract, you can move onto the second phase which entails finding free tools to use to network your business. Check below to see which would be most suitable for you.

LinkedIn

This business tool allows you the opportunity to connect formally with likeminded clients, businesses and individuals online. You will attract a certain database of users and it is ideal for you to determine how and what your business needs.

AngelList

This is a network which connects start-up businesses and investors, if you are looking for finances or you want to expand, this is the online service you should be looking into.

Data.com Connect

This platform is used to discuss businesses, share ideas and seek input from amateurs and professionals. It is the ideal platform to get a feel for what the public thinks of your ideas before you go ahead with planning.

For land based networking you ought to keep business cards in your wallet, keep an updated social media account for potential clients to follow and keep your business name simple so that people always remember your business and can easily search for it online. Always go out with the intention of networking your new business and maintain a professional demeanour, you never know who you might impress.

Once you have networked your business, you will immediately notice the traction it gains. Just remember that networking isn’t a once off thing, it is continuous work and you should always be trying to attract new potential clients, especially if you want your new business to grow.

