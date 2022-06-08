The Charlottesville Band presents indoor Centennial year concert at The Paramount

The Charlottesville Band returns to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on August 2 at 7:30 p.m. The event titled “The Charlottesville Band Presents: 100th Season Summer Concert Series” will start at 7:30 p.m.

This is the only indoor performance of the summer season by The Charlottesville Band.

The concert will feature a variety of band favorites and new pieces, some written especially for the band’s Centennial year.

The Paramount is the fifth of a series of six summer concerts for The Charlottesville Band. The 85+ members of the band contribute a combined 14,000 hours of service each year to the community.

The Paramount Theater, on the Historic Downtown Mall, has been the band’s summer home since 2008.

Admission is free but advance reservations are recommended.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Like this: Like Loading...