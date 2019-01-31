The changing face of Super Bowl advertising

Super Bowl advertising will continue to evolve this year, as companies look for platforms to demonstrate their values and commitment to social responsibility, according to Virginia Tech’s Nneka Logan.

“The Me Too and Times Up movements have definitely changed the way many brands will approach their Super Bowl advertisements, particularly in the way that women and girls are depicted,” said Logan. “I think social impact ads that encourage unity, embrace difference and advocate for achieving positive social change will be popular.”

Logan specializes in corporate communication, race and diversity. She says many corporations are operating in new territory by trying to grapple with issues of social justice – within the context of race and discrimination – in ways that attempt to satisfy multiple stakeholders while also trying to take a stance against racial discrimination.

Logan on Super Bowl advertising