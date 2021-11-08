The best live dealer casino games in India

Published Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, 11:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Live dealer casino games take online gambling to a whole new level. Thanks to the latest technological advancement making it possible to experience real live casino gambling right in the comfort of home. Indians have been confused regarding live dealer games for some time as there’s no clear law about online gambling. It’s fortunate that the federal law of India has given all Indian states the freedom to regulate their own gambling, be it online or offline.

For those who live in Indian states where gambling in any form is prohibited, the best resort is to gamble online, provided the casino site is situated outside India’s jurisdiction. Whether you are a novice or seasoned online gambler, you will enjoy your time if you gamble in front of live dealer .

The Law Commission of India recommended regulation of gambling and betting. It is a must for Indian gamblers to stick with the law so they will not be held liable. For the record, not a single Indian was arrested or persecuted for participating in online gambling. It has put Indian gamblers in a good position. The only thing that Indian gamblers have to ensure is the legality of the online casino site. Aside from providing that the site is located outside India’s jurisdiction, it is also important to know beforehand if the casino site is licensed and registered. By doing so, you will keep yourself protected in case any issues or disputes arise.

Below are the best live dealer casino games for Indian gamblers:

Blackjack

American roulette

European roulette

Baccarat

Hi-Lo

Hold’Em poker

Card brag

How do live dealer games work?

Live dealer games mimic the feel and theme of an actual casino setting. There are button functions for in-game actions such as bet, raise, split, and call. What makes it unique is the presence of a live dealer. The moment the player enters the online casino site’s live game section, the player is redirected to a separate screen where the actual live game takes place. There’s a live camera feed into the casino site. A physical dealer is sitting at the table.

The dealer will be the one coordinating the game, making you feel like you are in the actual casino setting. Players come and go and place their bet to the amount they are comfortable with. However, you have to keep in mind that each lobby has a designated minimum and maximum bet limit. There are also specific game rules you need to follow, and you have to keep track of the changes in the game rules.

The fairness of online live dealer games

Live dealers games from highly reputable online casinos use Random Number Generator (RNG) technology to ensure the spirit of fairness. Such a technology generates random slot and card drawings in online games. You can find the same technology in brick-and-mortar slots. For physical card tables, they have electronic card shufflers ensuring a fair result. More so, RNG technology is randomly and regularly checked by a licensed and authorized RNG provider to ensure it has not been tampered. When playing live dealer games, always look for RNG certificates to ensure that the site undergoes regular and thorough RNG checks.

Do live dealer games have free play options?

Unfortunately, live dealer games do not have free play options, but some have an option where you can play without placing a bet for a particular round. By taking advantage of such an offer, you will be able to acquaint yourself with the gaming style prior to making wagers. If you opt to use such an option, the dealer will pass over you once all bets are placed successfully. In other words, you can sit there for a round or two without placing money and just watch the game unfold.

The availability of live dealer bonuses

Live dealer games offer bonuses, and Indian gamblers can avail of such bonuses provided the terms and conditions are met. Newbies are welcomed with a welcome bonus, while seasoned players are rewarded with loyalty bonuses, but they vary according to games and levels. Therefore, it is a must to keep an eye on the terms and conditions so players can maximize the bonuses and use them to their full advantage. Most bonuses for Indians are activated only when using specific deposit options such as deposits made via e-Wallet and cryptocurrency. Indian Rupees is the main form of currency, although some support currencies like US Dollar and Euros.

To sum it up, when searching for a live dealer game, you have to take note of the live dealer game selection, the registration and license of the casino site, available bonuses and terms and conditions, and the spirit of safety and fairness through RNG technology. These things ensure a fair and enjoyable online live dealer game experience.

Story by Jenish Patel

Related



