The beauty of outdoor dining in New York City

What’s the best way to enjoy New York City’s food and culture scene at the same time? Eating outdoors.

New York City wouldn’t be the same without its restaurants. After all, how could you get used to wandering the blocks without the iconic scent of cheesy pizza and ethnic food floating toward your nose? It’s enough to get any foodie’s stomach grumbling. But even the most passionate of foodies wouldn’t be able to eat their way through all of New York City. It could take more than 20 years to eat at every restaurant that populates the metropolis.

Luckily, you no longer have to simply smell the foods from afar. Thanks to the emergence of outdoor dining, it’s now possible to enjoy the city and its food in a whole new way. Along the streets, you’ll see charming sidewalk cafes, open seating breakfast places, and lush courtyards that only came to life because of the pandemic. To experience all the sights and sounds that New York City has to offer, here are our top four reasons why you should eat outdoors today.

People watching

Be it as weird as it sounds, there’s nothing that encapsulates New York City culture better than the people. Whether you decide to eat outdoors on the street or at the rooftop restaurant, you’re sure to enjoy that cocktail much more as you observe first dates, kids wandering around, tourists who don’t know where they’re going, and live music from buskers. Think of eating outdoors as another form of entertainment on the side that you don’t have to pay extra for.

Good weather

As the Central Park leaves begin to grow fall colors, there’s not a better time to experience the warmer weather as the year heads into the colder months. You’re free to take your mask off, soak in the summer sun, and enjoy the breeze as you eat away. An average American spends almost most of their life indoors, so take advantage of the outdoor dining nearby while you can!

A charming atmosphere

Thanks to New York City’s spirit of creativity, you could enjoy outdoor dining in a secluded cozy courtyard or on top of a rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. Tight backyard spaces in Brooklyn could easily transport you to new places for an evening and allow you to take in a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere. Whether you have an easygoing meal or a fancy night out with your friends, eating outdoors is a surefire way to melt your worries away.

Health benefits

Unsurprisingly, the act of eating outdoors has plenty of health benefits. You’ll enjoy higher levels of Vitamin D from the sun as the fresh air works its magic to blow your anxieties away. Plus, you’ll have better memory retention, a greater ability to focus, and a happier mood in general. What more could you ask for in the greatest city in the world?

Final thoughts

There’s no doubt that outdoor dining in New York City is the epitome of a great marriage between tasty food and the splendors of nature. So, the next time you’re wandering the streets and smell something delicious in the air, consider eating outdoors. It’ll allow you and your friends to catch up and take in the wonders of this city called home.

Story by Petr Grigoriev