The advantages of opening a merchant account for your business

A merchant account is a type of bank account that allows businesses to accept multiple payment methods. This means that the business is able to accept payments via debit or credit cards and in various currencies. Because this has the potential to expand the client base through payment accessibility, the primary advantage of the merchant account is that it can increase the sales volume.

Online and e-commerce businesses are the ones to benefit the most from setting up a merchant account. An entrepreneur who opens a Dutch company and also sells to Belgian customers, for example, will thus be able to accept payments from a larger client base.

Small businesses in Italy, such as a small design house, can sell their creations internationally through a merchant account. This can be very useful for entrepreneurs who are just starting and need to have a solid sales base.

The merchant account is useful for small businesses and online shops as it offers a set of benefits. We look at these below.

Credit and debit card payments

When a company in Canada accepts online payments, it does so through a merchant account that is essentially an agreement between the company and the bank. The transaction is handled via a third party or a payment processor.

Companies need to make these two payments methods available to their customers as card payments are becoming increasingly popular, in some areas even exceeding traditional cash payments.

Different currency payments

A company that has a merchant account can also accept payments in a variety of currencies, as supported by the bank with which the account is opened. This can be an advantage for some types of businesses, such as a gambling company in Malta. These types of websites or companies receive clients or visitors from around the world, several payment options are expected to be available.

Payment security

Payments received via a merchant account are subject to a high level of security. By working with certified providers, businesses can make sure that their client’s personal data is well protected. Moreover, by safely storing the personal data, the client can opt for recurrent payments on a certain website.

Merchant account set up in Dubai and in other jurisdictions is accessible to foreign investors and it can be achieved when the business owner opens the corporate account for the new legal entity.

Operating through a merchant account is beneficial both for the business and for the client. By accepting digital payments, the company has the potential to attract more customers and at the same time increase customer satisfaction. Moreover, an investor who opens a bank account in Luxembourg can easily set up the merchant account for improved money management solutions.

