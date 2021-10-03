Start time announced for UVA-Louisville kickoff
The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 9 football game at Louisville will be at 3 p.m. The contest will be televised on ACC Network.
Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 9.
- Virginia @ Louisville, 3 p.m. ET ACC Network
- Florida State @ North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN
- Wake Forest @ Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Georgia Tech @ Duke, 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN
- Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network