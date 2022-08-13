Teng racks up 10 strikeouts for second consecutive start in Richmond loss
Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng blazed through the Portland Sea Dogs order early, but the Flying Squirrels fell, 5-2, and dropped their fourth straight Friday night at Hadlock Field.
The Flying Squirrels (51-54, 11-25) totaled nine hits but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.
Teng (Loss, 5-8) set down the first nine batters he faced in order with eight strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning until the Sea Dogs (53-53, 23-14) smacked two doubles off him, including a two-RBI knock by Nicholas Northcut to give Portland a 2-0 advantage.
Teng finished the night with 10 strikeouts for the second consecutive starts It was the third time that Teng has collected double-digit strikeouts this year.
Portland soared ahead, 5-0, in the sixth inning. With runners at the corners, Melvin Adon notched a strikeout but a double steal brought home a run from third base and made it a three-run game. Later in the inning, Stephen Scott scored on a Richmond fielding error and Tyler Dearden lifted a sacrifice fly into center field.
With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Jacob Heyward scored off a wild pitch and broke the shutout at 5-1.
Casey Schmitt led off the ninth inning with a triple to right field and was brought home on an RBI groundout from Riley Mahan, moving the score to 5-2.
Portland starter Bryan Mata (Win, 3-2) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless through six innings and struck out six batters.
Game five of the series will be Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (5-7, 4.06) will get the start for Richmond. Portland has yet to announce its starting pitcher.
The Flying Squirrels return home from Aug. 16-21 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it is Salute to the Peanut Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will go home with a Peanut T-shirt presented by Virginia Peanut Farmers Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.