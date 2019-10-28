Teen in custody after making social media threat against Staunton High School

Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, 3:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton Police Department was notified of a threat made on social media on Sunday against Staunton High School. An investigation revealed that a 15-year-old male juvenile made the threat, and he was taken into custody without incident on Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The juvenile has been charged with electronically communicating a threat to kill or cause bodily harm, a Class 6 felony.

The male juvenile is currently being detained at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center. No further information about this incident will be released.

Related

Comments