Teen in custody after making social media threat against Staunton High School

Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, 3:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police

Photo Credit: senorjackson

The Staunton Police Department was notified of a threat made on social media on Sunday against Staunton High School. An investigation revealed that a 15-year-old male juvenile made the threat, and he was taken into custody without incident on Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The juvenile has been charged with electronically communicating a threat to kill or cause bodily harm, a Class 6 felony.

The male juvenile is currently being detained at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center. No further information about this incident will be released.

Comments





augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news