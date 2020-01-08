 

Teen arrested in late-night Harrisonburg stabbing

Published Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 9:23 am

A Harrisonburg teen was arrested in connection with a stabbing in the area of the Spotswood Mobile Home Park on Country Club Road.

Kevin Villatoro, 19, of Harrisonburg, was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Officers had been tipped off to the stabbing just before midnight at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where a victim was being treated for several stab wounds.

The victim received approximately 17 stab wounds and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified Villatoro as the suspect.

Villatoro was transported to the jail where he was held without bond.

This incident is believed to be an isolated incident, yet remains under investigation. Those with information are encouraged to contact Det. Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788.

To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

