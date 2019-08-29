TEDx Charlottesville accepting submissions for Open Mic Night

Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 10:23 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

TEDxCharlottesvilleTEDxCharlottesville opens the stage to a select group of participants to give their best idea, performance or talk.

Topics may vary, and the winner from the event will earn a space at the main TEDxCharlottesville event on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Paramount Theater in Downtown Charlottesville.

Call for submissions is happening now! Interested participants are asked to email their best two-minute video submission via YouTube link to openmic@tedxcharlottesville.com by Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 12am/midnight.

Written submissions (500 word limit) are also accepted. Open Mic Night Speakers will be chosen by Monday, Sept. 23.

The main event, TEDxCharlottesville will be held on Friday Nov. 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theater. Early Bird tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. though Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

For additional information, visit TEDxCharlottesville.com.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: