TEDx Charlottesville accepting submissions for Open Mic Night

TEDxCharlottesville opens the stage to a select group of participants to give their best idea, performance or talk.

Topics may vary, and the winner from the event will earn a space at the main TEDxCharlottesville event on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Paramount Theater in Downtown Charlottesville.

Call for submissions is happening now! Interested participants are asked to email their best two-minute video submission via YouTube link to openmic@ tedxcharlottesville.com by Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 12am/midnight.

Written submissions (500 word limit) are also accepted. Open Mic Night Speakers will be chosen by Monday, Sept. 23.

The main event, TEDxCharlottesville will be held on Friday Nov. 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theater. Early Bird tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. though Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

For additional information, visit TEDxCharlottesville.com.

