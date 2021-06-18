Tech awards given to Shenandoah Valley innovators, educators, leaders, entrepreneurs

Once a year, the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council celebrates the achievements of technology firms, organizations and programs in the region and the entrepreneurs and innovators behind those successes.

This year’s 21st annual technology awards gala, TechNite21, took place virtually on Wednesday with tech users and creators from all over the Shenandoah Valley. The tech council used a highly interactive platform that enabled attendees to move around the remote event space on their own accord and timing, connecting as they wished in small group conversations.

During the 2021 nomination period in March, the tech council accepted 19 nominees who competed in eight award categories. Several tech users and creators from around the region helped judge the received nominations but the winners were kept secret until they were announced live during the event.

Especially the eighth award category, the Serco People’s Choice Award, was very interactive and participatory and was displayed on a social wall for all to see: my.walls.io/SVTCPC21.

The tech council collected publicly posted votes using the hashtag #SVTCPC21.

A digital summary of each nominee’s achievements and innovations is posted at www.svtc-va.org and shows the Valley’s active innovation ecosystem.

The winners for TechNite21

JMU College of Integrated Science and Engineering’s Innovation in Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award is given to an individual, team, nonprofit/civic organization, or company in the Shenandoah Valley that aspires to use its capabilities to help solve a social or environmental issue in a local community while using technology to amplify the impact of a service, mission, or project.

GreeneHurlocker’s Innovation in Emerging Business Award

Awarded to a Shenandoah Valley start-up/emerging technology company or entrepreneur.

Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Innovation in Education K-12 Award

Awarded to the educator or program in K-12 that provides exceptional technology leadership, innovative use and/or development of technology while encouraging students to pursue higher education or training in science, technology, engineering or math.

Shenandoah Valley Technology Council’s Innovation in Higher Education Award

Awarded to the educator or program in higher education that provides exceptional technology leadership, innovative use and/or development of technology while encouraging students to pursue higher education or training in science, technology, engineering or math.

Center for Innovative Technology’s Innovation in Development Award

Awarded to a company or organization whose development of new technology applications and/or systems creates new processes, methodologies, and/or services for their own or others’ benefit.

Dynamic Aviation’s Innovation in Utilization Award

This award recognizes outstanding commercial growth and achievement by an established company that either produces or markets high tech products or services, or an established company or organization that produces/offers more traditional products and services (where technology itself is not the core business purpose).

Shentel’s Dr. John Noftsinger Leadership Award

The recipient’s leadership has served as a catalyst for positive technology-related activity in the Shenandoah Valley.

Serco’s People’s Choice Award

All nominees in the other 7 categories were candidates — and the company, organization, or individual with the most votes through social media *before* and *during* the event, using the hashtag #SVTCTN21, won.

