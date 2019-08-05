Team of Destiny marks sort of anniversary for UVA national title

Today is, sorta, kinda, four months since the UVA basketball team won the program’s first national championship.

I’m counting today because today is a Monday, and the championship game was on a Monday in April.

I keep wanting to say it was the first Monday in April, because it usually is scheduled that way. Thanks to Zach Pereles for catching that in the edit for our book, Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, which, of course, is the real reason for this post.

Ahem. How about that for a segue?

Anyway …

You’re going to want the book. It’s good. It tells you a lot about the 2018-2019 UVA basketball season that you didn’t know before, which is what we were going for when we started writing.

The other books are rehashes of previous coverage.

There’s value to that. Lots of pretty pictures, especially.

We also have pretty pictures, and great writing, from the likes of Jerry Ratcliffe, who knows everything that has happened behind the scenes in UVA Athletics dating back more than 40 years, plus Scott Ratcliffe, Scott German, the aforementioned Mr. Pereles, who graduated from his internship with Augusta Free Press to a new job at ESP-friggin’-N.

And me. I’m not sure what I bring, but I always bring it.

Click here to get your copy. Again, it’s a good book.

Item by Chris Graham

