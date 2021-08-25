Tactical urbanism project begins Friday at Kate Collins Middle School

The Safe Routes to School program, part of the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, is partnering with Waynesboro Walk and Wheel and Kate Collins Middle School to coordinate another tactical urbanism project this Friday evening and Saturday morning.

A colorful mural will be painted by students and community volunteers on the pedestrian island where students cross the street to Kate Collins Middle School.

Tactical urbanism includes low-cost, temporary changes to the built environment, usually in cities, to improve the safety of an area for pedestrians and bikers. This project is a follow-up to the large mural design that was painted beside Waynesboro High School last fall, and is funded by the VDOT Safe Routes to School program.

This program is designed to encourage students to safely walk and bike to school to improve their health and well-being and reduce congestion during school drop-off times.

If anyone is interested in participating, contact Susan Lendermon at LendermonSC@ci.waynesboro.va.us for more details. Traffic will be temporarily diverted late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning around the crosswalk area on Ivy Street, so please take another route, if possible.