Swimming beach at Mint Springs Park in Albemarle County closed beginning June 30

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

albemarle countyThe swimming beach at Mint Springs Park in Albemarle County will be closed starting June 30 until further notice.

Chris Greene Lake Park or Walnut Creek Park are still open for the summer.

Summer operating hours are Thursdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 21. They will also be open on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fees are $3 for adults, $2 for children (ages 4-12) and free to swimmers under 4 or over 62.

For more information, visit www.albemarle.org


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.