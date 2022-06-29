Swimming beach at Mint Springs Park in Albemarle County closed beginning June 30
The swimming beach at Mint Springs Park in Albemarle County will be closed starting June 30 until further notice.
Chris Greene Lake Park or Walnut Creek Park are still open for the summer.
Summer operating hours are Thursdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 21. They will also be open on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fees are $3 for adults, $2 for children (ages 4-12) and free to swimmers under 4 or over 62.
For more information, visit www.albemarle.org