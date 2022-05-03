SummerStage@The Blackburn returns for second season

SummerStage@The Blackburn has announced the lineup for its summer series of Friday-night concerts on the terraced lawn of Staunton’s historic Blackburn Inn and Conference Center.

“Our debut summer in 2021 was a resounding success,” says Blackburn developer and proprietor Robin Miller. “In 2022 we are going to build on that experience to bring audiences an unbeatable combination of great music performed by nationally known artists, great food prepared by The Blackburn’s Second Draft Bistro kitchen, and great friends from near and far all in one place under the Shenandoah stars in the beautiful historic surroundings of The Blackburn.”

The season opens with a new Staunton tradition, the Memorial Day Weekend SummerStage+Heifitz Hootenanny. 2021’s Hoot memorably featured Heifetz all-stars alongside local legends Robin and Linda Williams. 2022 promises more of the same rollicking musical frolic when great fiddlers join great strummers and pluckers for a wild musical ride. Following the Hoot, SummerStage welcomes banjo master John McEuen on June 3. A founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band known for the iconic album “Let the Circle Be Unbroken,” McEuen brings 60 years of musical brilliance and legendary jam sessions to SummerStage.

On June 10, SummerStage welcomes back Everyday Everybody (formerly Aztec Sun), Washington D.C.’s favorite “funk with soul” band, returning after their memorable full-family dance party in 2021. June 24 sees the SummerStage debut of North Carolina’s Chatham Rabbits, a husband-and-wife duo quickly climbing the charts with their inspired blend of country, folk, and bluegrass.

After a short break, on July 1 Charlottesville’s David Wax Museum returns to SummerStage with their unique mix of “Mezo-Americana,” shrewd lyrics, and vibrant melodies. They are followed on July 8 by Nashville superstar singer-songwriter Chris Pierce, on the heels of his #1 Billboard Blues Chart topping song “We Can Always Come Back to This” (featured on NBC’s beloved “This Is Us.”)

On July 15, progressive “new-grass” pioneers The Arcadian Wild bring their tight harmonies and incredible pickin’ to SummerStage, followed by Grammy-nominated and 2021 Blues Music Award winning belter and bassist Danielle Nicole on July 22.

Staunton’s signature musical act The Judy Chops return Aug. 26 for a special evening with their friends in a mini-festival of the Valley’s best talent. To conclude on Labor Day Weekend Friday, Sept. 2, SummerStage presents the return of inimitable Augusta County native, singer-songwriter and cow farmer Scott Miller.

“It all makes for an incredible summer of music,” says SummerStage Creative Director Nancy Anderson, “and that’s before we’ve added our opening supporting acts, which last year paired extraordinary local artists with our headliners for some of the most moving and exciting moments of our season.”

Speaking of pairings, in 2022 SummerStage is partnering with the Beerwerks Trail to feature local craft beer, as well as Barren Ridge Vineyards to offer wine tastings at select concerts. All together it makes for a memorable summer of music, food, and friends under the Shenandoah Valley stars.

New in 2022 will be three tiers of tickets, ranging in price from $15 to $35. Suitable for families the $15 per ticket yellow front section is intended for blankets and “beach” chairs low to the ground. The $25 blue section offers seating for traditional full size camp chairs, and the $35 red premium section offers special boxes reserved for two persons each. All seating is first-come, first-seated. The bar and grill opens at 6 p.m., the opening act music begins at 7 p.m., and the headliners take the stage at 8 p.m.

“Artists loved the intimate yet outdoor environment of The Blackburn’s terrace, says Managing Partner Ethan McSweeny, “and they were clamoring to come back. We’ve put together an eclectic season spanning different genres of music that returns some of our 2021 favorites while introducing our audience to some very exciting talents.”

Tickets go on sale May 2. More Information at summerstageva.eventbrite.com.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to The Blackburn’s 4,000-square-foot-plus Great Hall.

