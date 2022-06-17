Summer music events are back at Virginia State Parks

Virginia Summer Park concerts return this summer and will include bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary.

Each location has a variety of music throughout the year so there is something that everyone can enjoy.

The following five Virginia State Park locations are hosting music this year:

• Belle Isle State Park features Music by the River

• Hungry Mother State Park features Music in the Park

• Pocahontas State Park features Pocahontas Premieres

• Smith Mountain Lake State Park features Ray Judd’s Music in the Park

• Westmoreland State Park features Music on the Cliffs

“We are excited to share the music with the community again,” said Belle Isle State Park Manager Katie Shepard. “Music is a great way to unwind, relax, dance and showcase local musicians.”

In addition to the music series, there are concerts, festivals and music camps taking place at several Virginia State Park locations this year. The concerts begin in June and are a great way to get outdoors and connect with nature, friends and family while enjoying original rhythmic music.

Most series begin at 6 p.m. or later and the concerts are free, but parking fees are required at all park locations upon entry.

You don’t have to camp to enjoy the series, but camping is a great way to enjoy the music at night and explore the park during the day.

“James River State Park offers campers live music, s’mores and lemonade this summer for a welcoming campfire gathering and this gives first time and returning guests a chance to connect with their neighbors,” said James River State Park Manager Adam Bresenhan. “Music is good for the soul and helps bring people together.”

Find more Virginia State Park music events here.

