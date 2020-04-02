Structure fire in southern Albemarle County: No injuries

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at 7369 Dyers Mill Lane Thursday at 12:08 p.m.

The homeowner and family contacted emergency services for smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the residence. ACFR units arrived 15 minutes after dispatch with heavy smoke and fire involvement.

At this time, there is no report of injury, and everyone safely evacuated the house.

The American Red Cross has been dispatched to provide assistance.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

