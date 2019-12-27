Steve Landes named to Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Legislative Committee

Published Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, 6:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes was recently appointed to the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Legislative Committee.

Landes is one of 18 members of the committee from across Virginia. He was also appointed to the Budget and Fiscal Subcommittee of the Committee by the three Legislative Committee Co-Chairs.

“It is an honor to serve as a member of the Legislative Committee for the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association,” Landes said. “I look forwarding to utilizing my over 20 years of service in the House of Delegates to assist the Offices of the Clerk of Circuit Court concerning both budgetary and legislative issues during the upcoming 2020 Session of the General Assembly.”

“We are most fortunate to have Steve as a part of our legislative team,” said W. Randolph Carter, Jr., Clerk of Suffolk Circuit Court and a Legislative Committee Co-Chair. “His unique experience serving in the General Assembly, especially in the Appropriations Committee brings something to the table for us we did not have previously. I look forward to working with him.”

Steve Landes was sworn in as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for the County of Augusta after winning a Special Election in November 2019. Before being elected as Clerk of Court he represented the 25th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes portions of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham Counties for twelve terms. He was Chairman of the House Education Committee, and Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

In addition, he was a member of the Rules and Privileges and Elections Committees.

In addition to Carter, the other Legislative Committee Co-Chairs, include: Edward F. Jewett, Clerk of Richmond City Circuit Court, and Kristen N. Nelson, Clerk of York County/Poquoson Circuit Court. The Virginia Court Clerk’s Association was founded in 1910 and is a professional organization of elected circuit court clerks, deputy clerks, court professionals and business partners.

The Office of Clerk of the Circuit Court is an elected office serving an 8-year term. The Office of Clerk of the Circuit Court dates from 1619 when constitutional offices in Virginia were created by the House of Burgesses.

Related