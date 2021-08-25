Stephens City teen named Distinguished Summer Graduate at Fishburne Military School

Published Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, 7:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Cadet Ben Beaudoin making a splash in Corps of Cadets at Fishburne Military School.

“I knew he was going to find great success at Fishburne Military School the moment I learned that he and I were from the same hometown,” laughs LTC Robert Hunt, U.S. Army (Ret.), superintendent of the all-boys military school in Waynesboro.

Beaudoin’s family will be in attendance at Fishburne Military School’s First Formation today as the 17-year-old senior will officially receive the rank of second lieutenant in the 2021-2022 Corps of Cadets.

Beaudoin, son of Steven and Jennifer Beaudoin from Stephens City, was named as the Distinguished Graduate for his Rook Class during FMS’ Summer Session and has been promoted to be part of the JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction’s Battallion Staff for the 2021-2022 school year.

At Fishburne Military School, new cadets are referred to as “Rooks” until they successfully complete a new cadet training program, and become “Old Men” within the FMS Corps of Cadets.

“Cadet Beaudoin came to Fishburne Military School ready for the challenge. He excelled academically and in his Leadership Training studies throughout our summer session; as a result, Mr. Beaudoin has earned a senior Leadership role within the Corps of Cadets. This young man and his family should be very proud of his accomplishments thus far. We all have great expectations for his future,” Hunt noted.

Fishburne Military School’s First Formation will be held in the school’s historic Quadrangle on Wednesday at 4pm. During this ceremony, the FMS Corps of Cadets will officially be formed as a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction for the new school year. Cadet Leadership will be pinned with their JROTC rank and sworn in as Cadet Officers and NCOs.

In addition to being the top graduate in his JROTC class (L.E.T. I – Leadership Education and Training), Beaudoin earned the JROTC Physical Fitness Ribbon (N-2-2) and The President’s Physical Fitness Award for scoring in the top 85% in all five Cadet Challenge events.