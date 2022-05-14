Staunton, Waynesboro get $500K in federal funding for affordable housing
The City of Staunton has been awarded $317,340 in federal funding for affordable housing, and the City of Waynesboro stands to get $187,537 in affordable housing funds from monies coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
All told, the Commonwealth of Virginia was awarded more than $114 million in affordable housing grant funds through Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership, Emergency Solutions Grant, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS and Housing Trust Fund.
The grant awards were announced by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”
Community Development Block Grant
The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$18,813,102
|Alexandria
|$1,143,364
|Blacksburg
|$534,673
|Bristol
|$269,250
|Charlottesville
|$414,907
|Chesapeake
|$1,141,624
|Christiansburg
|$125,664
|Colonial Heights
|$106,471
|Danville
|$852,803
|Fredericksburg
|$203,268
|Hampton
|$903,077
|Harrisonburg
|$538,229
|Hopewell
|$225,305
|Lynchburg
|$714,845
|Newport News
|$1,287,677
|Norfolk
|$4,435,015
|Petersburg
|$583,253
|Portsmouth
|$1,539,655
|Radford
|$183,174
|Richmond
|$4,474,570
|Roanoke
|$1,818,463
|Staunton
|$317,340
|Suffolk
|$488,891
|Virginia Beach
|$1,968,186
|Waynesboro
|$187,537
|Winchester
|$275,326
|Arlington County
|$1,333,133
|Chesterfield County
|$1,496,877
|Fairfax County
|$5,918,926
|Henrico County
|$1,645,428
|Loudoun County
|$1,379,452
|Prince William County
|$2,636,075
|TOTAL
|$57,955,560
HOME Investment Partnerships
The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$12,031,604
|Alexandria
|$693,431
|Blacksburg
|$651,299
|Charlottesville
|$747,825
|Chesapeake
|$613,692
|Danville
|$328,742
|Hampton
|$570,404
|Lynchburg
|$421,034
|Newport News
|$871,322
|Norfolk
|$1,378,254
|Portsmouth
|$464,737
|Richmond
|$1,764,354
|Roanoke
|$760,067
|Suffolk
|$465,021
|Virginia Beach
|$1,163,266
|Winchester
|$713,163
|Arlington County
|$823,984
|Chesterfield County
|$679,539
|Fairfax County
|$2,471,231
|Henrico County
|$991,558
|Prince William County
|$1,015,307
|TOTAL
|$29,619,834
Emergency Solutions Grant
The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$3,048,024
|Norfolk
|$382,849
|Richmond
|$384,355
|Roanoke
|$156,541
|Virginia Beach
|$171,520
|Fairfax County
|$515,135
|Henrico County
|$146,882
|Prince William County
|$226,857
|TOTAL
|$5,032,163
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS
The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$1,582,493
|Richmond
|$1,794,492
|Virginia Beach
|$2,676,916
|TOTAL
|$6,053,901
Housing Trust Fund
The HTF provides funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low- and very low-income households and requires HTF units to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$16,038,732