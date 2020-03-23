Staunton updates on local COVID-19 response: March 23

Staunton City Hall is now closed to the public. In preparation for this closure, the city has developed a COVID-19 landing page with enhanced resources for citizens to complete their day-to-day business with the city. The page will continue to evolve as the events continue and gives residents access to the city as well to local resources.

Updates to City Processes

Staunton Police Department. Citizens will not be able to access the lobby of the police department, and should contact 911 in the event of an emergency. Citizens should call the department’s non-emergency number, 540.332.3842, for assistance with all non-emergency matters.

The department’s Ride-Along Program and collection of DNA buccal swabs have been temporarily suspended.

Fingerprinting of citizens will be considered on a case by case basis for emergency employment situations only.Individuals will need to contact the dispatch center using the non-emergency phone number to make a request for fingerprinting services.

Employees will be maintaining a distance of approximately six feet, when practical, in the event face to face contact is necessary.Citizens may be asked to meet officers outside of their home, business, etc.

When contacting the 911 center for services, callers will be asked screening questions by a dispatcher in order to determine if someone is ill, has a fever, or is experiencing respiratory problems.

The department will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service. Non-emergency calls may be handled by telephone. Your information will be forwarded to an officer who will return your call, provide information/advice, and take a report if needed. Please understand that our response to non-emergency incidents might be delayed.

Staunton Public Library. The Library will be ending its curbside service as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. At close of day on Tuesday, book returns will be locked and hold requests suspended. You may keep any materials you have borrowed until the Library reopens. No overdue fines will be charged during this time. Staff members are still available to help you access and navigate the many digital library resources. You can call them at 540.332.3902 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or email library@ci.staunton.va.us. As always, there are many online resources available at www.stauntonlibrary.org.

Playgrounds. Effectively immediately and through April 15, playgrounds at Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Park and Booker T. Washington Community Center are closed due to the public health emergency. The parks and recreation department will implement closures.

Animal Shelter. Providing care to the animals in our area is essential and will be maintained. However, there will be some changes in process and customers are encouraged to conduct business by email or telephone.

Adoptions and fosters by appointment only. Appointments can be made by emailing staff.svasc@gmail.com or by calling the shelter at 540.943.5142.

Owners who are surrendering pets are encouraged to call the Shelter at 540.943.5142 and schedule an appointment.

When it is necessary to conduct business in person, Shelter staff asks that you call them from the Shelter parking lot and let them know you need service.

Available Resources

Staunton City Schools continues to post updates for families as well as tips for those working and staying at home during the crisis. The Schools’ blog is available at www.staunton.k12.va. us/site/Default.aspx?PageID= 5835.

For Small Businesses

Utilizing the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the state is providing low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters to repair or replace uninsured/underinsured disaster damaged property. SBA disaster loans offer an affordable way for individuals and businesses to recover from declared disasters. Application is online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ ela/Information/Index.

ela/Information/Index. The Staunton Creative Community Fund is offering loans up to $5,000, at a rate of 2% to 3%.Term length varies between 12 to 36 months.Interest only payments are available. For more information, email hello@stauntonfund.org.

Stay up-to-date with the city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by signing up for our e-notification list at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ residents/enotification-sign- up. City Announcements will get you all information regarding COVID-19 as it is released.

