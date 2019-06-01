Staunton to receive grants through HUD: Citizens invited to June 4 public hearing

The City of Staunton received official confirmation earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that it has been designated as a new entitlement community starting in federal fiscal year 2019.

Under this program designation, the City will receive more than $354,000 in the 2019 fiscal year and can expect to receive grant funds in this approximate amount every year if funded by Congress.

The funds will help the City carry out a variety of community development activities, including the revitalization of neighborhoods, economic development, and improvement of community facilities and services, particularly for low-to-moderate income residents. The City can use the funds to assess and address housing and homeless needs, as well as services and facilities for persons with disabilities, HIV/AIDS, and the elderly.

Citizen Participation Needed

As part of the grant process, the City must prepare a Citizen Participation Plan (CPP) to encourage citizen involvement in the development of a Five-Year Consolidation Plan, a 2019 Annual Action Plan and Impediments to Affordable Housing Plan. The CPP must also outline the City’s responsibilities in the administration of the grant funds.

The draft CPP is now available for the public to view. Citizens may download and view the plan online, or visit the following Staunton locations to view a hard copy of the plan:

Community Development Department at City Hall, 3rd floor, 116 W. Beverley St.

Economic Development Department at City Hall, 3rd floor, 116 W. Beverley St.

Staunton Public Library at 1 Churchville Ave.

Staunton Redevelopment and Housing Authority at 900 Elizabeth Miller Gardens

City Council is expected to adopt the CPP during its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

Public Hearings

The City will conduct a public needs hearing at 7 p.m., June 4 in Montgomery Hall Park’s activity room, 1000 Montgomery Ave., to gather information and input from residents concerning housing and community development needs in the City over the next five years.

The information provided during the public hearing will help to inform the City in the development of its five-year and annual action plans for the grant funds and determine potential grant-eligible activities. Comments on the Citizen Participation Plan will also be heard during the hearing.

The City will conduct a second public hearing on the five-year and annual action plans once they are completed and on display for public viewing for 30 days. The City will notify the public when the plans are complete and on display, and will advertise the second public hearing once the date is determined.

If you plan to attend the public hearings and have special needs requirements, please contact the City of Staunton’s Clerk of Council at simmonssf@ci.staunton.va.us or 540.332.3810. The City’s TDD number is 540.332.3968.

