Staunton Public Library reverts to curbside-only services

Citing the latest COVID surge, the Staunton Public Library is temporarily reverting to curbside-only services beginning Thursday, Jan. 13.

Curbside services allow library patrons to conduct library business utilizing online account services, email or phone, and then pick up items from the library without entering the building.

Wi-Fi is available at all times in the library’s parking lot, and during curbside hours, the library offers Chromebook laptops to cardholders aged 18 and older for up to two hours on library property.

Faxing, scanning, copying, and mobile printing will also be available, and the library’s standard fees apply.

Beginning Jan. 13, curbside service will be available during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5p.m.

The Staunton Public Library plans to resume regular operations on Thursday, Feb. 3, when a decline in community transmission is anticipated.

Library staff will be working to serve the public via phone and email. For more information and the full selection of free online resources, visit www.StauntonLibrary.org or call 540.332.3902 to speak with a staff member.

