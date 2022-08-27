Staunton Pride: ‘A joyful reconnection for our community’ planned
The Staunton Pride leadership group has announced plans for a Pride festival on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park. The event will take place in the bandstand area.
The event will feature bandstand performers, a beer garden, vendors, a warm room, a health and wellness hub, as well as youth activities.
Additional Pride and Shenandoah LGBTQ Center events will be planned throughout the month of October and will include businesses and organizations throughout Staunton.
Kickoff celebrations will be hosted at multiple venues on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A full schedule will be released soon.
“We’re so ready to do this – to show Staunton and the rest of the Shenandoah Valley that we’re here to celebrate our Pride and our beautiful LGBTQIA+ community,” said AnhThu Nguyen, the 2022 Staunton Pride director. “The past couple of years have taught us the critical responsibility of keeping our community safe and healthy, but also the impact that isolation can have on our collective well-being. My hope is that this year’s celebration will be a joyful reconnection for our community.”
Staunton Pride organizers welcome all LGBTQ+ owned and affirming businesses, artisans, nonprofits, organizations, and performers to participate in the pride festivities.
Staunton Pride and the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center will be hosting a general volunteer information session on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6-7 p.m. on the fifth floor of 13 West Beverley St. in Staunton.
For more information, visit www.stauntonpride.org/get-involved