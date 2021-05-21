first bank  

Staunton man taken into custody after standoff with police serving warrant

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 11:25 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

David Scott Coleman
David Scott Coleman. Photo courtesy Staunton Police Department.

A Staunton man wanted on a probation violation out of Danville is in custody after a lengthy standoff in the Queen City on Thursday.

David Scott Coleman, 44, was taken into custody at 9:22 p.m., after a standoff that had begun at 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Beverley Street.

Staunton Police had been assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with a warrant service at the location.

Coleman barricaded himself in the residence, armed with a handgun.

The Staunton Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Tactical Support Team responded to assist.

Coleman, upon being taken into custody, was transported to Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

No notable injuries were reported.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments