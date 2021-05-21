Staunton man taken into custody after standoff with police serving warrant

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 11:25 pm

A Staunton man wanted on a probation violation out of Danville is in custody after a lengthy standoff in the Queen City on Thursday.

David Scott Coleman, 44, was taken into custody at 9:22 p.m., after a standoff that had begun at 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Beverley Street.

Staunton Police had been assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with a warrant service at the location.

Coleman barricaded himself in the residence, armed with a handgun.

The Staunton Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Tactical Support Team responded to assist.

Coleman, upon being taken into custody, was transported to Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

No notable injuries were reported.

