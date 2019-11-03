Staunton man dead in Interstate 64 accident in Albemarle County

A Staunton man died Friday in an accident at the 117 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Friday.

A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Stanley M. Juchno, 47, was traveling west on I-64 at around 10:50 a.m. when the traffic ahead began slowing down due to congestion. The vehicle swerved to the right to avoid traffic and ended up running off the right side of the interstate. The Ford struck a ditch and then several trees before overturning.

Juchno died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

