Garber named president of Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs
Staunton Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Garber has been elected president of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs and has been honored as the 2022 SEAFC Career Fire Chief of the Year.
The award puts him in the running for the national award later this year.
Garber is an accomplished fire chief with over twenty-eight years of proven career fire services, emergency management and leadership experience. He has served as the City of Staunton’s Fire Chief for the past thirteen years, and as the fire chief, is responsible for ensuring the City’s 19.7 square miles, composed of both urban and rural landscape, is protected and prepared for all types of hazards and emergencies. Through his leadership and progressive fire services management, pre-planning and emergency response tactics, Chief Garber oversees the department’s tactical response for an average of 4,000 calls annually.
Under his leadership, Staunton Fire and Rescue has continued its support of the Firefighters for Literacy program that was developed by the department in 2019. Chief Garber enables the department to interact and form pivotal relationships with the community, and he has not only dedicated his time to the department, but also to educating others around the Commonwealth, as he instructs more than 20 classes each year around the state and United States.
Garber has received a litany of awards and honors during his career, and on February 23, Governor Glenn Youngkin recognized Garber as a Career Fire Chief of the Year for the 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards.