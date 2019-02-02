Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 9 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail maintenance at various locations, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Exit 55 (Route 11, Lexington), eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along exit ramp. February 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 184 to 179, southbound – Nighttime lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 4 to 10 p.m. February 5.

(NEW) Exit 188B (at Route 60), northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along exit ramp. February 4-8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 195 to 197, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closure for soil work from 5:30 p.m. February 1 to 4 a.m. February 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 195 to 197, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 716 and Mill Creek. February 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-64 overpass bridges from 8 p.m. February 7 to 7 a.m. February 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 88 to 91, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Christians Creek bridges. February 3-5 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 98 to 88, westbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repair. February 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of South River bridges. February 5-7 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 22.

(NEW) Mile marker 208 to 211, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 662. February 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 219 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 262 overpass bridges. February 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through February 28 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound – Alternating overnight lane closures for bridge work over Middle River. February 4-8 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. February 7 to 7 a.m. February 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 262, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for inspection of bridge over I-81 at exit 220. February 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through February 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Mobile lane closures with intersection flaggers for soil testing between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 701 (Pike Church Road), through February 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Left shoulder closures between Routes 655 (Lawyer Road) and 996 (McGaheysville Road) for pipe repairs in the median, Through February 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridges over South Fork Shenandoah River at White House Landing, through February 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 340 Business (Alma/Stanley) – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River. Through February 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Right shoulder closure at north end of exit 283 on-ramp for soil work February 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) and Skirmisher Lane. February 4-8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures as needed for construction of crossover between Route 1092 (Independence Road) and Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road). February 4-8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Flagger controlled lane closures and lane shifts as needed at intersection with Double Church Road for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

