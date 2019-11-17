Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Nov. 18-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 36, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge deck maintenance at various locations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 609 (Vine Patch Road) and Craig County line, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 50 to 47, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 6.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 173 to 205, northbound and southbound – mobile alternating lane closures during early morning hours for pothole patching, Tuesday to Thursday from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for tree removal between Augusta County line and Route 717 (McClung Road), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge maintenance to the I-81 overpass. Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, shoulder repairs, and pipe end repairs. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance over Middle River, Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for inspection of Route 635 overpass, from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for pavement marking, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through December 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Brief closures (5-10 minutes each) for utility work between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road), Sunday November 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 241, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance. Includes ramps at exit 240. Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for construction of equipment entrance to median, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 with concrete barriers. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement at exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Road closed during overnight hours for concrete barrier installation just south of interchange with I-81 and Route 259 (Mayland Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the area of the I-81 interchange and intersection with Route 259.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 815 (Hollow Road) for maintenance of North Fork Shenandoah River Bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 6.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed to motorists and pedestrians between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Mountaintop is accessible from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 318, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Frederick County line, Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – northbound and southbound left lane closures for inspection of railroad bridge just north of Route 610 (Clifton Road), Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 14, westbound – Left shoulder closures for drainage work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for inspection of Crook Run bridge just north of Front Royal, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

