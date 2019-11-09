Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Nov. 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for brush cutting, November 16-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures and alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 154 (exit 14 interchange), Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 18, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Carpenter Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 609 (Vine Patch Road) and Craig County line, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 22.

*NEW* Route 154 (Durant Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge at (exit 14 interchange), Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 1002 (Richmond Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for milling and paving between Router 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Brief closures with slow-roll traffic control for installation of utility lines, Sunday (November 10) from 6:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mile marker 50 to 47, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 15.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 176, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exit 188A, northbound – Left shoulder of off-ramp to Route 60 eastbound closed for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges at exit 195 interchange, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for tree removal between Augusta County line and Route 717 (McClung Road), Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Buena Vista eastern city limits and Amherst County line, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control for Crawford Creek bridge work between Route 772 and Route 1304 (Sherwood Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 15.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 222, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 14.

Exit 221, southbound – Right shoulder along off-ramp to eastbound I-64 closed for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through November 22.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Mobile shoulder closures northbound and southbound for brush cutting between Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road) and Waynesboro city limits, Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 22.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Brief closures (5-10 minutes each) for utility work between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road), Sunday November 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for roadside mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound – Nighttime left lane closure for guardrail replacement, Thursday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

*UPDATE* Exit 257, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed for concrete barrier installation as part of bridge construction project, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 257 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement at exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Road closed during overnight hours for pipe installation just south of interchange with I-81 and Route 259 (Mayland Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barrier-wall installation in the area of the I-81 interchange and intersection with Route 259.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 815 (Hollow Road) for maintenance of North Fork Shenandoah River Bridge, November 11-22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 6.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Westbound mobile right lane closures for pavement marking between Cave Hill Road (Luray) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 22.

Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures as needed for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 16.

Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 22.

Mile marker 299 to 294, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, November 11-22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange at New Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed to motorists and pedestrians between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Mountaintop is accessible from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 300, southbound – Right shoulder closure along ramp to I-66 for sign installations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*UPDATE* Exit 313, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure along ramps to eastbound Route 50 for sign installations, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Single-day closure for roadway repairs between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 810 (Aiken Lane), Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Left shoulder closure along ramp to Route 340/522 for sign installations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 14, westbound – Early morning shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, Thursday from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

