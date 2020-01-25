Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Jan. 27-31

Published Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 2:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Potts Creek bridge between Route 783 (Oneida Trail) and Covington city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Market Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 630 (Griffith Road) and Route 636 (Morgan Drive) for inspection of bridge over CSX railway, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Market Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of Jackson River bridge between Clifton Forge and Iron Gate, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 175, northbound – Shoulder closures along interchange off-ramp for utility work, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 189 to 191, northbound and southbound – Early morning left lane closures for guardrail work, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 192, southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail work, Sunday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Temporary northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 89, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders during survey work, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 210, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 11 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 218 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 220, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure for waterline installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for utility work, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through February 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 248, northbound and southbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders during survey work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 248, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access to the median, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Both shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for grading operations in the area of Route 259 (Mayland Road) and I-81 interchange, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading operations in the area of Route 11 (Lee Highway) and I-81 interchange, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 277 to 278, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for utility work, Monday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 277 to 278, northbound – Right shoulder closure for IT equipment installation, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closure for IT equipment installation, Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Slow roll closures Monday and Wednesday nights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Each closure is scheduled for 15-30 minutes. Southbound right lane closure Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for placement of steel beams as part of bridge construction project. State police and variable message boards will assist with traffic control. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 315 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between I-81 interchange and Route 661 (Welltown Road), Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Star Tannery Road) and the West Virginia state line for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right shoulder and turn lane closures for utility work between Winchester city limits and Route 739 (Fox Drive), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through February 28.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between the Frederick County line and Route 606 (River Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure for utility work between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related