Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 23-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Covington city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57 including Exit 55 off-ramps, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through August 31.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 181 to 183, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for sinkhole repair, 10 p.m. Thursday until work is complete.

*NEW* Exit 205, southbound – Possible shoulder closures beginning August 23 for placement of concrete barriers. Work is related to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 27.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mowing operations with mobile traffic control. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control beginning August 23 for work-zone setup and equipment mobilization. Work is related to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 130 (Wert Faulker Highway) for inspection of James River bridge, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mowing operations with mobile traffic control. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Single lane closures for paving work between Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and 5 miles north of Route 84, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 210, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 675, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 213, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for sinkhole repair, 8 p.m. Wednesday until work is complete.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-64 eastbound ramp, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to I64 eastbound for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder and drainage work, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 720 (Dry Branch Road), August 23-September 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures just east of Staunton for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 26.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed August 30-October 7 between Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and Route 759 (Oak Hill Road) for bridge work at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road), August 23-September 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign installation, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 679 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, August 22-September 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 244, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of exit 243 interchange overpass bridges, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 33 overpass bridges, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (August 22-23).

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. August 29 to 7 a.m. August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 613 (Turleytown Road) and Route 752 (Hisers Lane) for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) and Route 257 (Briery Branch Road), August 23-September 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 716 (Beulah Road) and Route 758 (Happy Valley Road), August 23-September 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 340 Business (North Broad Street, Luray) – Northbound right lane closures for paving between Hill House Lane and ramps to Route 211 bypass, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 27.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for utility work, Sunday (August 29) between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 278 to 287, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for utility work, Sunday (August 22) between 3:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 279 to 280, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 185 and Stoney Creek, 9:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 18.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work in the area of Route 730 (Caverns Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 321, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge just north of Winchester, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 733 (Fairview/Fletcher Road) and Route 610 (Parishville Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 from August 23 to October 22 for construction of traffic-diversion road. Work is related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive).

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.

*UPDATE* Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Overnight mobile lane closures for paving work between eastern and western intersections with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 24.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Possible traffic delays for installation of overhead utility lines between Route 624 (Red Gate Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Monday to Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for paving between Route 670 (Double Tollgate Road) and West Virginia state line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 661 (Wadesville Road) – Road closed through August 23 for railroad crossing maintenance between Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) and Route 672 (Brucetown Road). Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 672 (Swimley Road) – Road closed through August 23 for railroad crossing maintenance between Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) and State Line Road. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures in various locations for litter pickup, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

*UPDATE* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.

*UPDATE* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane), Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

