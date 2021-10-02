Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Oct. 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Jackson River, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through October 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Mobile lane closures between Bath County line and Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 4.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Market Avenue) – Mobile lane closures between Botetourt County line and Route 60 Business (west of Clifton Forge) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

*UPDATE* Route 220 Business (Verge Street) – Mobile lane closures between Clifton Forge southern town limits and Route 220 (Market Avenue) for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 662 (Edgewood Lane) for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Westbound lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and La Rue Lane, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures between northern and southern intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 619 (Courthouse Hill Road) and Route 677 (McClintic Heights Drive) for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Northbound lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 680 (Chimney Run Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 39 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 15.

*NEW* Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern near intersection with Route 615 (Main Street) for culvert replacement, October 4 to October 28.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control in area of I-81 ramps for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 5. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridges over Naked Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 20.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 13.

Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 27.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 8.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Closed for sinkhole repairs between Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, until work is complete. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

*UPDATE* Route 634 (China Clay Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) for utility work, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 7.

*NEW* Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 696 (Stonewall Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 749 (Croushorn Lane) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

*NEW* Route 696 (Flint Hill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 748 (Flint Hill Road) and Route 852 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed between Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and Route 759 (Oak Hill Road) for bridge work at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 14.

*NEW* Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

*NEW* Route 852 (Burkes Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 804 (Salem Church Road) and Route 696 (Flint Hill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 243 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 15.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Green County line and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 12.

*NEW* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Bridgewater town limits and Route 11 (Valley Pike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 12.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Lane closures in the area of Route 695 (Randall Road) for turn lane construction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 803 (Daphna Road) – Shoulder closures just south of the town of Broadway for tree-trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 4.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and Route 211, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Luray southern town limits and Route 340 (wests of Stanley), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 5.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 22.

*NEW* Exit 296, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramps to Route 55 for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Shoulder closures near intersection with Route 292 (Conicville Road) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange at New Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 8.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 315 including Exit 313, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along I-81 and interchange off-ramps for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for maintenance of Route 17/40/522 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures in area of Route 634 (Cougill Lane) for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures as needed in the area of I-81 interchange for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 8.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 1367 (Costello Drive) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 through October 3 for construction of traffic-diversion road between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive). Beginning October 4, southbound traffic uses median crossover to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for replacement of Opequon Creek bridge with completion scheduled for September 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 29.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to litter pickup, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

