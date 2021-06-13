Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for June 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup, June 18-July 1 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, trash pickup, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 25. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 204, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday morning.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Goshen town limits for soil and rock testing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 225 to 221, southbound – Be alert for work vehicles along shoulders due to survey work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 14.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 226 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 612 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (June 20-21).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 17.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 754 (Badger Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 16.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations in the area of Route 608 (Long Meadow Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 856 (Stull Run Lane) and Route 830 (Stonewall Lane), Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for milling and paving between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and a half-mile east of Route 11, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 18.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 241, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 682 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound shoulder closures for sign installation just west of I-81 interchange, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42/259 (East Lee Street, Broadway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal maintenance at intersections with Timber Way and Main Street, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 644 (Resort Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

Route 988 (Scholars Road) – Shoulder closures for brush-cutting operations between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 681 (Whitesel Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1203 (Westview Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 732 (Bowman Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1205 (Summit Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 1208 (Mill Street), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed between Route 42 Business (Main Street) and Route 1207 (High Street) for pipe installation, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 9.

*NEW* Route 1506 (C Street, Timberville) – Closed for utility work between Route 42 (South Main Street) and Route 1507 (Maple Avenue), Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route (Weaver Road), June 14-October 28. Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for mowing operations and pavement patching, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 296 to 295, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 302 to 305, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Exit 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along off-ramps to Route 50/17 for sign inspections, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 13-14).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight southbound lane closures for sign inspections just before I-81 interchange at Kernstown, Warrior Drive), 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 13-14).

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Back Creek bridge near Route 600 (Siler Road), Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed June 14-July 30 just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound overnight lane closures for paving operations between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 7 Business, 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. through July 1.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street/Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) and Route 723 (Main Street, Boyce), Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 1, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along off-ramp to Route 340/522 for sign inspections, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 690 (Vista Fork Road) and Front Royal eastern town limits, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed June 19-August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Before closure, expect flagger traffic control weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

