Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 29-Nov. 2

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for milling, paving and pavement marking between Route 717 (Boone Road) and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail). Monday through Friday, Through November 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 664 (Frazier Hill Lane) – Occasional road closures for slope repairs between Clifton Forge town limits and dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 30.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and grading. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile Marker 54 to 55 westbound – Left Lane Closure for guardrail repair. Work is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., October 31.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 186 to 202, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, November 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 181-182, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair. Work is October 31, 2-6 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 205 northbound – On ramp. Narrow ramp, guardrail repair, October 30, 2-6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 176 southbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repair. October 31, 8 -11 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 180, southbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repair, Nov.1 at 9 p.m. to Nov. 2 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 201 southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair. October 30, 7-10 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 – Paving from Route 645 to Fairfield School Road. Alternating lane closures. October 29 to November 9, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday work if weekday weather delays.

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Mobile alternating lane closures as needed for pavement treatment from Route 761 (Vesuvius) to Nelson County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 2.

(NEW) Route 60 – Pipe repair near Route 608 (Forge Road). Shoulder closures with occasional brief single lane closures. October 26 to 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) – Bridge work at a tributary to Walkers Creek. Road closed at bridge from October 29 at 8 a.m. to November 9 at 5 p.m. The closure is located .65 miles from Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) to .55 mile from Route 731 (Eastfield Road). Detour is Route 39 to Route 252 to Route 724

Route 917 (Oakland Circle) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 613 (Ridge Road) to Route 606 (Raphine Road), October 29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closure and narrowed off-ramp for sign installations, October 29 to November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 99, westbound – Off-ramp to Route 250. Guardrail repair. Ramp narrows. October 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 214 to 212, northbound – Crossover repairs. Left shoulder closure. October 29-November 12; 8 am to 4:30 pm. October 29 to November 12, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures (7 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 231 to 233, northbound – Guardrail work. October 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 229.5, southbound – Guardrail work. Left lane closure. October 29, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 231.4, southbound – Rumble strip and plowable marker work. October 24 to December 8, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with occasional on- or off-ramp closures for paving operations. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 701 (Howardsville Road) to Route 1403 (Second Street). Through November 3 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving operations between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 2.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Staunton City limit to Lismore Lane. Through November 9 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Closure in place through November 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 1.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 753 (Slate Hill Road) – Near Centerville. Culvert and bridge work at tributary of the North Fork of Naked Creek. Road closed October 29 to November 15. Property owners will have access to their property. Location is from .4-mile from Route 699 (Ridge Road) to .2-mile from Route 752 (Nake Creek Hollow Road).

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound and southbound – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for inspection of overhead signs, October 31 to November 1, 10 p.m. 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Paving and striping operations. Flagger and pilot truck traffic control. October 29 to November 9, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road) for bridge work over Linville Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 16 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Follow posted detour route.

Route 701 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and Route 763 (Singers Glen Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 910 (Switchboard Road) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg City limits and Route 653 (Clinton Pike), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 211 – Paving in the vicinity of the Page and Shenandoah County line to 7.05 miles from Route 211 east. Work is October 30 to November 2, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect single lane closures.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance to Route 816 overpass. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Single lane closures for guardrail work between Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) and Route 703 (Jerome Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 9.

Mile marker 318 to 317, southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work over Route 11 at exit 317. Through November 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATED) Mile marker 318 to 308 northbound and southbound – Bridge deck repairs to various structures October 29 to November 9, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single lane closures as needed.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Winchester & Western Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 2.

Route 50, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures at various locations for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Shoulder work near Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) to Route 855 (Harrison Lane). Single lane closures with flaggers. October 31 to November 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 660 (Honey Lane) and Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

Route 50, westbound – Left lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Summer Springs Lane for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

Route 340, southbound – Right lane and shoulder closures in area of Route 623 (Gaylord Road) for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

