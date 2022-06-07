Staunton City Schools distributing Lunch Mate meals at Verona Farmers Market

Starting this Wednesday, there will be complimentary Lunch Mate meals from Staunton City Schools for kids featuring local produce in each meal.

Meal distribution at the Verona Farmers Market will take place every Wednesday through July 27. No sign ups or pre-registration required, while supplies last.

Verona Farmers Market vendor lineup

Calixto Farm

Roller’s Bakery

Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats

HEB Farm

Grazelen Farms

Windsor Farm

Project GROWS

Waynesboro Farmers Market vendor lineup

Valley Scents

Eco Librium Farm

Wild Altar Farmstead

Oddberry Art Studio

Uniquely Gluten Free

Grazelen Farm

Farmhaus Coffee Co

Hearthstone Farm

Singing Earth Produce

HEB Farm

Ren Field Flower Farm

Poplar Ridge Farm

SNAP Match

All Project GROWS Farmer’s Markets accept and double SNAP-EBT and P-EBT benefits. To use your benefits at the market:

Visit the Project GROWS welcome booth

Swipe your EBT or P-EBT card and get double what you spend

Shop the market and purchase fresh local food

The SNAP Match program is made possible by Virginia Fresh Match.

Buy One Give One

The Buy One Give One Fresh Food Donation Program gives customers the opportunity to give back to their community while supporting their local farmers. You can purchase extra food from vendors and drop it off in the food donation bin. At the end of the market day, the donated food is distributed to local pantries and shelters in the community. Last year, generous customers and vendors donated more than 300 pounds of fresh produce through the Buy One Give One program.

Vouchers

The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides vouchers to qualifying low-income seniors and families participating in the WIC program. Vouchers may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at Farmers Market locations. This year the Valley Program for Aging Services will be at market locations on June 4th (WFM) and June 1st (VFM) to distribute vouchers to qualifying seniors.

Like this: Like Loading...