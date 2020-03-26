Staunton City Council to begin FY2021 budget review

Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg will present the 2021 fiscal year proposed budget to City Council during its work session on Thursday at 6 p.m., commencing the budget review process.

Council will meet over the next month to examine and discuss the budget in its entirety.

Meetings and public hearings on the budget are listed below:

Thursday, April 2

5:30 p.m., budget work session

Thursday, April 9

5:30 p.m., budget work session

7:30 p.m., public hearings on the proposed budget and tax and fee changes (including rescheduled public hearings for proposed water fees and refuse/recycling rates)

Thursday, April 16

5:30 p.m., budget work session

Thursday, April 23

5:30 p.m., budget work session

7:30 p.m., consideration of the budget

Council is scheduled to vote on the budget during its regular meeting on April 23.

The city commences its budget process in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these meetings are presently scheduled to be conducted in person, with limited public seating, the schedule and means of meeting are subject to change based on the city’s response to the public health emergency. Changes will be publicized in the city’s newsroom and on its social media channels.

Given the limited public seating in City Hall, and the city’s promotion of social distancing, the public is strongly encouraged to participate in the budget process—including these meetings—in the following ways, rather than in person:

Contact the entire City Council with a single email sent to CityCouncil@ci.staunton.va.us

Leave comments with the Clerk of Council at 540.332.3810

Listen to the meetings online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council

Further means for public input during Council’s public hearings on Thursday, April 9, will be available and publicized prior to that date.

Following Thursday’s presentation, the FY2021 Proposed Budget will be available to view online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/budget.

Questions?

Contact the City Manager’s Office at 540.332.3812

