Staunton City Council adopts local emergency relief ordinance

Staunton City Council voted Thursday to adopt an emergency ordinance to provide immediate temporary relief to residents and business owners in Staunton.

A full copy of the ordinance can be viewed here.

The following are highlights of the ordinance (please note that several of these provisions are effective retroactively):

Businesses which would normally remit meals taxes and transient occupancy taxes due on March 20, April 20, May 20, and June 20, 2020, will not be assessed a penalty or interest charge for late payments, provided payment is made in full on or before June 30, 2020.

Additional flexibility will be provided concerning the affidavit to be filed by individuals claiming a real estate exemption for elderly and disabled persons.

Water utility customers will not be assessed a penalty or interest charge for delinquent payments of water service bills issued March 10, 2020 through June 10, 2020, provided payment is made in full on or before July 10, 2020.

Disconnections for failure to pay water service bills are suspended for the period of March 18, 2020 through July 10, 2020.

Parking fees are suspended from March 18, 2020 through April 23, 2020 at the New Street parking garage, Johnson Street parking garage, Wharf parking lot and Augusta Street parking lot.

If you have questions or need more information about how this ordinance might impact you, your family, or your business, please contact:

Contact the Commissioner of Revenue Maggie Ragon at 540.332.3839 for information on meals and lodging taxes or real estate exemptions for the elderly and disabled.

For questions or information regarding waters bills and disconnections as well as parking fees, contact the Finance Department’s Assistant Director Jessie Moyers at 540.332.3948.

For up to date information on the number of cases of COVID-19 that have been recorded in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health maintains a webpage of cases that is updated daily. As of 9 a.m. on March 27, 2020 there were no cases in the City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro, nor Augusta County.

Stay up-to-date with the city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by signing up for our e-notification list. City Announcements will get you all information regarding COVID-19 as it is released.

