Staunton Christmas Parade application deadline extended to Oct. 31

Applications for participation in this year’s Staunton Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

This year’s parade, scheduled Monday, November 28 with an inclement weather date of Monday, December 5, will be held at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Storybook Christmas.”

Organized by the Staunton Downtown Development Association with support from the Staunton Kiwanis Club, this year’s sponsor is Columbia Gas of Virginia.

The Staunton Christmas Parade begins at the corner of Augusta and Frederick streets.

Applications can be completed online or in-person at the SDDA offices, 1 E. Beverley Street, 2nd Floor, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 540-332-3867 or email [email protected].