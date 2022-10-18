Menu
staunton christmas parade application deadline extended
Culture

Staunton Christmas Parade application deadline extended to Oct. 31

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
The Staunton Christmas Parade returned to downtown in 2021 for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Applications for participation in this year’s Staunton Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

This year’s parade, scheduled Monday, November 28 with an inclement weather date of Monday, December 5, will be held at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Storybook Christmas.”

Organized by the Staunton Downtown Development Association with support from the Staunton Kiwanis Club, this year’s sponsor is Columbia Gas of Virginia.

The Staunton Christmas Parade begins at the corner of Augusta and Frederick streets.

Applications can be completed online or in-person at the SDDA offices, 1 E. Beverley Street, 2nd Floor, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 540-332-3867 or email [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

