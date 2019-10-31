Staunton advises trick-or-treating caution due to weather

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 10:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

This Halloween is shaping up to be a stormy one. Expected high winds and the possibility of a tornado could make outdoor activities hazardous tonight.

The City of Staunton does not establish trick-or-treating hours, and there are no City-sponsored Halloween events scheduled for tonight. When to trick-or-treat is left to the discretion of individuals, families and organizers of private Halloween activities.

“We recognize this is a special evening that children and families, in particular, look forward to and enjoy,” said Steve Rosenberg, Staunton city manager. “We urge everyone, especially those with young children, to use their best judgment when deciding whether or not to go trick-or-treating tonight. If you do venture out, please be safe, monitor the forecast, and take shelter in the event of severe weather.”

The Staunton Police Department encourages residents to follow these Halloween safety tips.

Residents can monitor Staunton’s forecast on the National Weather Service website and on their local news channels.

Related

Comments