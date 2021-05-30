State Police seeking info on vehicle that struck bicyclists in Nelson County

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Hackenbracht is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Nelson County that occurred at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 151 just south of Devils Backbone Brewery.

Two bicyclists were traveling south on Route 151 to the far right of the lane when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. One bicyclist, a 54-year-old female from Pennsylvania, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old female from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.

Both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests. Their bicycles were equipped with flashing lights.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the striking vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited. The Jeep Cherokee will be missing its side passenger mirror and may have a damaged right headlight. It may have additional damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

