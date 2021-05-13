Startup Shenandoah Valley announces second cohort

Ten companies have been selected to join the next cohort of the Shenandoah Valley’s virtual accelerator/incubator program for growing businesses.

Managed by Staunton Creative Community Fund, an entrepreneur support organization that services the business owners of the region, Startup Shenandoah Valley is a virtual accelerator/incubator program that supports entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas in the following sectors: light manufacturing, value-added food, agriculture, technology, healthcare, logistics, and professional services.

S2V received nearly 30 applications for the program and narrowed that list down to ten companies with high-growth potential. This program is possible due to a GO Virginia Region 8 grant awarded to SCCF in 2020.

This is the second group of businesses to participate in the program. The first was selected in late 2020 and completed an initial eight weeks of coaching in March 2021. The inaugural group is now implementing what they have learned during coaching and will receive support from SCCF over the coming months.

Notable achievements from the first cohort include:

Panoramic Infosec signed service contracts totaling over $1 million over the next year. The company plans to hire over 30 cybersecurity professionals over the coming year.

Mouse Loves Pig is working with Virginia’s VEDP to plan for increased export sales and plans to hire their first employees over the next year.

Öl Dominion launched their website and signed contracts with Skipping Rock Brewery in Staunton and Octonia Stone Brewery in Ruckersville.

Newtown Fitness Club is finalizing plans to open its first franchise location in Lexington.

“We are amazed by the achievements of our first S2V cohort and can’t wait to see what this cohort achieves in the coming months. The fact that we are seeing the impact of this program Shenandoah in such a short amount of time really speaks to the incredible talent of the region’s entrepreneurship and support for entrepreneurship from numerous partners in our region,” said Debbie Irwin, SCCF’s executive director.

