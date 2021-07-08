Standoff at Augusta County motel ends with arrest of Amherst man

An Amherst man is in custody after a standoff with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Motel 6 on Baker Lane on Thursday.

Frisco Dale Crews, 35, had been wanted on several warrants out of Amherst County, according to authorities, who found a stolen Lexus from Virginia Beach in the parking lot of the motel at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies made contact with Crews and attempted to have him exit the room. A standoff ensued when Crews refused to exit the room. Information was received that the Crews was possibly armed and suicidal. Patrol deputies requested assistance, and negotiators and the S.W.A.T. team arrived on the scene.

Negotiators successfully made contact with Crews, and after almost three hours of negotiations, Crews exited the room and was taken into custody without incident at 2:59 p.m.

No weapons were recovered, and no injuries were reported.