St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Learning Walk Oct. 23

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will be hosting its inaugural Learning Walk for prospective Grades K – 4 families on Oct. 23.

Parents are invited to join a guided tour of the Learning Village, enjoy coffee and snacks, and hear from a variety of current parents, students, and teachers during a panel presentation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families interested in exploring the unique and exciting offerings at St. Anne’s-Belfield School as they embark on their elementary school searches,” said McKenzie Inigo, director of admissions grades 1 – 8.

“We invite parents to immerse themselves in our Grades K – 4 community for a morning, to connect with our teachers and students, and to spend time in our Learning Village.”

Parents interested in attending the event should RSVP online via www.stab.org/admission-events

