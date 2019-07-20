Squirrels squander strong Lawson start, lose in extras

Brandon Lawson allowed one hit over a career-high eight shutout innings, but the Erie SeaWolves scored six runs in the 10th inning to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels in extra innings, 6-2, on Friday night at The Diamond.

Erie (51-42, 20-7) sent nine batters to the plate in the 10th inning, scoring six runs on four hits and an error. Kody Eaves, Josh Lester and Cam Gibson struck together three straight singles against Sam Moll (Loss, 1-2) to start the inning and bring in the placed runner Frank Schwindel. The SeaWolves plated two more runs on an error by Jalen Miller before polishing off the scoring with an RBI sacrifice bunt by Joey Morgan, an RBI fielder’s choice by Isaac Paredes and a sacrifice fly from Jose Azocar.

Richmond (35-60, 12-16) battled back in the bottom of the 10th, scoring two runs on two hits. Gio Brusa doubled to plate the placed runner, Zach Houchins, and he later scored on an error by Josh Lester at first base. Richmond brought the tying run to the on-deck circle, but Hamlet Marte and Bryce Johnson each struck out looking to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels dropped to 3-11 in extra-inning games this season.

Lawson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a leadoff single to Azocar. The right-hander struck out six and walked three across his career-high eight scoreless innings. He was the first Richmond pitcher to complete eight innings this season.

Erie starter Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 13 batters across six scoreless innings after not allowing a hit through 4.2 innings. Ryan Howard collected the game’s first hit with a two-out triple in the fifth inning.

Johneshwy Fargas tripled to lead off the eighth inning against Jose Fernandez (Win, 1-0), but was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a grounder to shortstop. Fernandez fired three scoreless innings to send the game to extra innings tied at zero.

