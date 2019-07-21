Squirrels score six in first, still get blown out

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the first inning but allowed a season-high 14 runs to lose, 14-7, to the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday at The Diamond.

Richmond (36-61, 13-17) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning against Erie (52-43, 21-8) starter Casey Mize. After the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out, Gio Brusa roped a two-run double to right field to put Richmond on the board. Four pitches later, Zach Houchins doubled down the third base line to bring in two more runs and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead.

With runners on the corners and one out, Jonah Arenado continued the big inning with an RBI single. Hamlet Marte capped the six-run frame with an RBI single up the middle. The six runs and six hits were both season highs for Richmond in a single inning this season.

Mize exited after 0.2 innings, allowing a career-high six runs (five earned) on six hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

The SeaWolves cut the deficit in half with three runs over the next three innings before the Flying Squirrels added a run in the fifth against Zac Houston (Win, 4-1). Zach Houchins doubled with one out and later scored on Arenado’s second RBI single of the game.

Erie’s comeback began in the seventh. Trailing, 7-3, Kody Eaves doubled on the first pitch he saw from Frank Rubio (Loss, 1-2) to drive in two runs and cut Richmond’s lead to 7-5.

The SeaWolves scored seven runs on six hits in the eighth to take the lead. After back-to-back singles from Serio Alcantara and Joey Morgan, Derek Hill doubled to left field to trim Richmond’s lead to one. Isaac Paredes followed with an RBI groundout to tie the game before Jose Azocar singled to left to put Erie on top. After a pitching change with the bases loaded, Josh Lester drilled a three-run double on the first pitch from Sam Wolff to extend the SeaWolves lead to 11-7. Alcantara, batting for the second time in the inning, finished the scoring with an RBI single.

Rubio yielded eight runs on six hits in 1.2 innings. The eight earned runs are the most allowed by a reliever for the Flying Squirrels this season.

Erie tacked on two runs in the ninth on an RBI double from Azocar and an RBI groundout from Daniel Pinero. The SeaWolves’ 17 hits tied a season high in hits allowed by the Flying Squirrels this season.

Richmond did not have a hit after the fifth inning. Houston and Drew Carlton combined to retire 13 consecutive batters to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels begin a four-game, three-day series with the Bowie Baysox on Monday with a scheduled doubleheader. Left-hander Garrett Williams (4-7, 3.95 ERA) is slated to start Game 1 opposite left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (4-3, 2.77 ERA) and right-hander Ryan Halstead (2-4, 4.14 ERA) is slated to start Game 2 opposite right-hander Cody Sedlock (0-0, 0.00). First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 4:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels host their second “What If” Night and play as the Richmond HushPuppies, a wild-card entrant to the franchise’s “name the team” contest in 2009. Expect to see HushPuppies hats, jerseys and gear and also some new creations in the concession stands presented by Ardent Craft Ales. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

For one night only, the Flying Squirrels become the Richmond HushPuppies, and you have a chance to own a piece of history by bidding on a game-worn jersey. Proceeds from the HushPuppies jersey auction benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and its mission to renovate youth baseball fields in the city of Richmond.

Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game. Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet (sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side).

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

