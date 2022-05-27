Squirrels offering free tickets for veterans, military this weekend

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are offering two free tickets for veterans, active-duty military, Guard and Reserve members for their games on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Active-duty military, Guard members, Reserve members and veterans can show their IDs at the Flying Squirrels box office to receive two free general admission tickets for the team’s games against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday and Sunday at The Diamond.

The complimentary tickets are not available online and must be picked up at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.

“As we enter Memorial Day weekend, we want to take a moment to reflect and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We also want to celebrate our veterans and active duty military at The Diamond as a small ‘thank you’ for all they do and have done.”

On Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the gates at The Diamond open at 5 p.m. Following Saturday’s game, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks launched up close and inside the fences presented by Breeze Airways.

On Sunday, first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 12:30 p.m. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under will go home with a Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat presented by Pepsi and Aquafina. Kids 14 and under are also invited to play catch on the field before the game from 12:45 p.m.-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Following the conclusion of the game on Sunday, kids 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-3866 or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices.

