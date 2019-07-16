Squirrels go yard three times to beat Goats

The Richmond Flying Squirrels tied a season high with 13 hits and hit three home runs to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-4, on Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Johneshwy Fargas and Jonah Arenado started the scoring for Richmond (34-58, 11-14) in the second inning. Five pitches after Fargas cracked a solo shot to left field, Arenado homered to left-center field to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead. It was the fourth time this season Richmond has hit back-to-back home runs.

After Jacob Heyward added to Richmond’s lead with an RBI groundout in the third, Hartford (49-43, 12-13) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. Following a single from Yard Goats’ starter Ty Culbreth, Manny Melendez and Vance Vizcaino clubbed back-to-back doubles to cut Richmond’s lead to 3-2. Vizcaino later scored on an RBI single by Bret Boswell to knot the score.

The Flying Squirrels pulled back in front in the fifth when Johnson doubled and later scored on an bloop RBI single from Peter Maris.

Johnson’s double extended his on-base streak to 17 games. He finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Maris went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Hartford responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Nevin drove in Vizcaino with an RBI single.

Richmond took the lead for good in the seventh against Justin Lawrence (Loss, 0-2). Following back-to-back singles from Arenado and Hamlet Marte, Brandon Beachy laid down a pinch-hit, sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third with one out. Johnson grounded out to shortstop to bring home Arenado and put the Flying Squirrels up, 5-4.

Johnson collected his home run in the ninth, smacking an opposite-field, two-run shot to left to extend Richmond’s lead to 7-4.

Frank Rubio (Win, 1-1), Sam Moll combined for two scoreless innings before Raffi Vizcaino (Save, 3) recorded a six-out save with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels finish their three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park when left-hander Garrett Williams (3-7, 3.74 ERA) is slated to face left-hander Jack Wynkoop (6-10, 3.15 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 11:35 a.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

After a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond on Thursday, July 18 to open a series against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets are available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google